CPO Inaugurates "Police Khidmat Markez" To Facilitate Business Community

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :City Police Officer Ahsan Younis inaugurated the Police Khidmat Markez at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, CPO Ahsan Younis said that the objective of setting up the service center was to provide maximum facilities to the business community.

He said that facilities including learner traffic license, character certificate, registration of employees, verification and others would be available at the centre.

"The Chamber Police Coordination Committee would be reactivated and will be set up in every police station of the city"he added.

Ahsan apprised the chamber members that crime data was being updated on the website on a daily basis to improve the image of the police in the eyes of the public and business community.

On the occasion, City Traffic Officer Rai Mazhar Iqbal also gave a short briefing on Khidemet Markez and added that the state of the art facility has a paperless environment.

President Chamber Nasir Mirza,on the occasion, appreciated the role, professionalism and commitment of the CPO in eradicating crime from the city.

"RCCI's major aim was to provide maximum facilities and convenience to its members, so they can get quality services under one roof "he concluded.

SP Pothohar Taswar Iqbal, DSP Cantt Azhar Hussain Shah, and chamber members were also present on the occasion.

