CPO Inquires After Health Of Blast's Victims

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

CPO inquires after health of blast's victims

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas Monday paid visit to District Headquarter Hospital and inquired after the health of the injured of the blast, informed police spokesman.

CPO was accompanied by SP Rawal Rao Mazhar Iqbal, DSP City Ather Ali and SHOs City and Ganjmandi.

The CPO presented bouquets to the injured and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

Speaking on the occasion, those who play with the lives of unarmed civilians cannot escape the grip of the law, adding that perpetrators would be arrested soon. Those who challenge the writ of law will soon be brought to justice. The injured thanked the CPO and appreciated the timely rescue operation of Rawalpindi police.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 25 people were injured in blast in the jurisdiction of Ganj Mandi police station, near Raja Bazaar in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

