MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) CPO Mansoor Ul Haq on Tuesday inquired after the health of constable admitted at Nishtar Hospital who got injured in police encounter here.

CPO asked about the condition of the constable, Rashid Shah from Ms Hospital Doctor Rao Amjad who termed it satisfactory level right at the time.

Principal of Nishtar Medical College Doctor Altaf Ahmed was also present on the occasion.

CPO prayed for the early recovery of the police official. CPO requested the MS to extend maximum care and pledged to bear all of medical expenses required for the treatment of the wounded person.

Earlier a police team had raided at Z- town over reports of the presence of bandits. It had held a picket near brick kiln at the Z-town area where five robbers on two motorbikes opened fire on the police team. As a result, constable Rashid Shah had born injuries mainly on his leg.

Taking notice of the incident, CPO ordered the early arrest of the escaped suspects.