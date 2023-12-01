Open Menu

CPO Inspects 7 Police Stations

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2023 | 10:01 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia paid a surprise visit to 7 police stations including Batala Colony, Peoples Colony, Kotwali, Gulberg, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Jhang Bazaar and Civil Line police stations and inspected their records.

Police spokesman said here Friday that the CPO also checked daily entry register of the police stations and directed the Station House Officers (SHOs) to accelerate efforts for the arrest of maximum criminals including proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

The CPO also issued directives to make the patrolling more effective for the arrest of street crimes and warned that no lethargy and negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He inspected construction work in these police stations under special initiative police stations program and directed to complete this project on war-footing for providing maximum relief to the general public.

Superintendent Police (SP) Iqbal Division, SP Madina Town Division, SP Lyallpur Division and other officers were also present during the CPO visit.

