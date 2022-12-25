CPO inspects churches security

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani checked security of city churches here on Sunday and made the security officials more alert till the culmination of Christmas celebrations.

Police spokesman said, the CPO went to various churches and cut Christmas cakes there.

The CPO also participated in Christmas services and directed the security officers to beef up the security in Christian graveyards, parks and recreational points so that the Christian community could celebrate their Christmas festival in a most befitting manner.