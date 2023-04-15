CPO inspects free flour distribution centers set up in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :City Police Officer CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani on Saturday visited various free flour distribution centres and reviewed the security arrangements to make sure that the distribution of flour was being organized in a dignified manner.

According to a police spokesman, CPO visited the flour points including Naseerabad, Liaquat Bagh, Moti Mahal and Taxila and checked the security duty and other arrangements.

He also instructed the officers on duty to help out the citizens in getting free flour from the designated points.

Hamdani met the relevant officers of the district administration and gave them the necessary instructions.

He urged the citizens to wait for their turn and cooperate with the police and administration to avoid any inconvenience.