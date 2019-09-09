CPO inspects Muharram procession route

City Police Officer (CPO) Zubair Daraishak here on Monday visited Mumtazabad area to check security arrangements for Muharram procession

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) City Police Officer (CPO) Zubair Daraishak here on Monday visited Mumtazabad area to check security arrangements for Muharram procession.

He inspected route of the procession and deployment of security officials especially on rooftops of the buildings.

He instructed the officials to conduct thorough search and also remain polite to public. Similarly, traffic should also be maintained through other routes, he said and directed the officials to remain highly vigilant, especially towards suspects.