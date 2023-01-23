CPO inspects official vehicles

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Shakir Hussain Dawar on Monday personally supervised police vehicles' inspection and directed subordinates to keep the official four wheelers fit and in a ready-to-move condition to perform operational duties flawlessly.

DSP Headquarters Namreen Munir, MTO Farrukh Abbas Gilani and other officials gave on-spot briefing as the CPO continued personally inspected the vehicles' tyres, engines, brakes and other parts, said an official release.

Dawar directed officials to ensure timely repair of vehicles in case of any fault and change the engine oil and brake oil on time. He said that drivers and MTO would be answerable for cleanliness and maintenance of official vehicles.