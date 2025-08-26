CPO Inspects People’s Colony Circle Office, Police Station
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2025 | 03:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar inspected People’s Colony Circle Office
and Police Station and issued orders for immediate action on pending cases.
The CPO visited DSP Circle Office and Police Station People’s Colony to inspect official
affairs and ensure better service delivery.
He carried out a detailed inspection of the DSP’s office, police records, front desk, lockup and all
related matters.
He directed the officers to expedite disposal of pending applications and challans without any delay.
SP Madina Division Jahandad Akram and others were also present.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Muzaffargarh police holds open court to address citizen concerns9 minutes ago
-
Scholarship cheques distributed among children of miners9 minutes ago
-
100 modern electric buses on their way to Punjab : CM9 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti vows to make Quetta model city in terms of environmental improvement9 minutes ago
-
CM extends Dhee Rani program to daughters of prisoners9 minutes ago
-
SALU updates curriculum, approves new courses9 minutes ago
-
Peace committee reviews arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awal9 minutes ago
-
Civil defence officers honoured for courageous service during Indian aggression9 minutes ago
-
Three-day horticulture training starts at AARI9 minutes ago
-
DC for effective measures to curb illegal gold mining of placer gold19 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Meets Mayor of Sukkur, Barrister Arsalan Sheikh19 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 406,200 cusecs water19 minutes ago