CPO Inspects People’s Colony Circle Office, Police Station

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2025 | 03:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar inspected People’s Colony Circle Office

and Police Station and issued orders for immediate action on pending cases.

The CPO visited DSP Circle Office and Police Station People’s Colony to inspect official

affairs and ensure better service delivery.

He carried out a detailed inspection of the DSP’s office, police records, front desk, lockup and all

related matters.

He directed the officers to expedite disposal of pending applications and challans without any delay.

SP Madina Division Jahandad Akram and others were also present.

