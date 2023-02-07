CPO inspects police station

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Sadar Sammundri police station and checked record.

A police spokesman said that the CPO also checked daily-entry register and directed the SHO to accelerate efforts for the arrest of criminals, including proclaimed offendersand court absconders.

He also visited front desk and checked lock-up, and security system in the police station.