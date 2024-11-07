CPO Inspects Police Station
Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 09:33 PM
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil paid a surprise visit to Saddar Tandlianwala police station on Thursday and inspected its record
Police spokesman said that the CPO checked daily entry registers of the police station and directed the Station House Officer (SHO) to accelerate efforts for the arrest of maximum criminals including proclaimed offenders and court absconders.
The CPO also issued directives to make the patrolling more effective for the arrest of street crimes and warned that no lethargy and negligence would be tolerated in this regard.
He also visited various sections of the police station and directed to promote public-friendly atmosphere for the visitors and applicants at police station level.
