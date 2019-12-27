CPO inspects police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) ::City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhary on Friday paid surprise visit to police station Balochni and inspected its record.

Police spokesman said here that the CPO checked daily-entry register of the police station and directed the Station House Officer (SHO) to accelerate efforts for the arrest of criminals including proclaimed offenders (POs) and court absconders.

He warned that no lethargy and negligence would be tolerated.

aar/ia/kai