CPO inspects police stations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :City Police Officer CPO Faisalabad Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Kotwali, Jhang Bazar and Ghulam Muhammad Abad police stations to review performance of cops.

The CPO reviewed front desk records, references, and cleanliness in police stations buildings and other related matters in detail.

He instructed the officials to take effective measures to facilitate the public and take all possible steps to provide relief to the citizens.

"All-out efforts should be made to resolve complaints of the citizens at police station level," he said, adding that negligence on part of the police officials in public service delivery would not be tolerated. The CPO said that surprise checking of police stations would continue to ensure better quality of service delivery at all time.

SP Lyallpur Town Kamran Asghar, SHOs and other police officials were also present on the occasion.