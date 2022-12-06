UrduPoint.com

CPO Inspects Police Stations

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2022 | 11:56 PM

CPO inspects police stations

City Police Officer CPO Faisalabad Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Kotwali, Jhang Bazar and Ghulam Muhammad Abad police stations to review performance of cops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :City Police Officer CPO Faisalabad Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Kotwali, Jhang Bazar and Ghulam Muhammad Abad police stations to review performance of cops.

The CPO reviewed front desk records, references, and cleanliness in police stations buildings and other related matters in detail.

He instructed the officials to take effective measures to facilitate the public and take all possible steps to provide relief to the citizens.

"All-out efforts should be made to resolve complaints of the citizens at police station level," he said, adding that negligence on part of the police officials in public service delivery would not be tolerated. The CPO said that surprise checking of police stations would continue to ensure better quality of service delivery at all time.

SP Lyallpur Town Kamran Asghar, SHOs and other police officials were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Police Station Visit Jhang All

Recent Stories

HESCO reduces revised rate list of 11KV distributi ..

HESCO reduces revised rate list of 11KV distribution materials

30 seconds ago
 Legendary Qaewal Aziz Mian remembered on death ann ..

Legendary Qaewal Aziz Mian remembered on death anniversary

31 seconds ago
 Nebenzia Leaves UNSC Meeting During Ukraine Ambass ..

Nebenzia Leaves UNSC Meeting During Ukraine Ambassador's Address

33 seconds ago
 Parliamentary interactions to help increase Pak-Ar ..

Parliamentary interactions to help increase Pak-Argentina bilateral trade: Senat ..

35 seconds ago
 Fire Breaks Out at Abandoned Factory in UK's Wolve ..

Fire Breaks Out at Abandoned Factory in UK's Wolverhampton - Fire Service

11 minutes ago
 Minister chairs 120th PSIC Board meeting

Minister chairs 120th PSIC Board meeting

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.