CPO Inspects Security Arrangements At Churches

Sun 21st July 2019 | 08:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) ::City Police Officer Muhammad Zubair Dreshak visited different Churches to check security arrangements.

He inspected Saint Merry, Lal Church and Catholic Church and instructed foolproof security arrangements. The security should be beefed up in order to avoid any untoward incident, he directed the concerned officials.

He also conducted open court at Police Station Chehlic and urged upon masses to cooperate with police in order to curb crime from the city.

He stated that purpose of holding open court was to listen problems of the masses. Police was committed to provide security and maintain law and order situation in the city, he said and added police officials were discharging their duties round the clock.

CPO asked the citizens that they should inform police about any suspicious activity around them.The CPO also inspected record of Chehlic Police Station and issued certain instructions.

On this occasion, SP Cantt Zunaira Azfar was also present.

