CPO inspects six police stations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ali Zia on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to

six police stations under the Special Initiative Police Stations (SIPS) programme.

A police spokesman said that the CPO went to Gulberg, Kotwali, People’s

Colony, Factory Area, Jhang Bazaar and Rail Bazaar police stations and inspected records

besides checking presence of policemen.

He also checked daily entry registers of the police stations and reviewed development

projects started under the SIPS programme for up-gradation of police stations.