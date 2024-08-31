CPO Instructs To Ensure Safe Travel Of Commuters In PSVs
Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2024 | 07:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has issued special instructions to police officers to ensure the safe travel of commuters in Public Service Vehicles (PSVs).
He directed divisional SPs to hold meetings with managers of bus and wagon terminals, emphasizing the need for vehicles to operate only with valid route permits and fitness certificates. Legal action will be taken against those who fail to comply, he said.
Divisional SPs and SDPOs have been instructed to visit the terminals and inform officials of these directives.
Additionally, the city traffic police have been given special instructions, and a special squad has been formed to enforce these measures.
In the past six days, the special squad has inspected all transport terminals, stopping 113 vehicles that lacked fitness certificates.
A total of 1,230 drivers have been fined, and 7 cases have been registered. A special drive has been initiated to raise awareness among managers, bus owners, and citizens about the importance of road safety.
Recent Stories
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi chairs meeting of special committee for INGOs1 minute ago
-
Commissioner orders enhancing beautification, cleanliness of Bahawalpur city1 minute ago
-
FAO’s Climate Monitoring Tower Inaugurated in Multan2 minutes ago
-
37 Bahawalpur students selected for CM Agriculture Internship Programme2 minutes ago
-
Unknown assassins slaughter four persons in Haripur2 minutes ago
-
DC inspects cleanliness, anti-dengue measures2 minutes ago
-
Larkana launches enrollment rally to boost education2 minutes ago
-
ED Bangkok Chamber of Commerce called on Governor KP, discusses Gandhara civilization heritage2 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews arrangements for Eid Miladun-Nabi2 minutes ago
-
Governor KP attends Turkey’s Victory Day celebration, emphasizes bilateral relations2 minutes ago
-
8 foreign tourists rescued from flooded Naran12 minutes ago
-
KP Finance advisor congrats KPRA for surpassing two months target12 minutes ago