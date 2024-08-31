Open Menu

CPO Instructs To Ensure Safe Travel Of Commuters In PSVs

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2024 | 07:00 PM

CPO instructs to ensure safe travel of commuters in PSVs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has issued special instructions to police officers to ensure the safe travel of commuters in Public Service Vehicles (PSVs).

He directed divisional SPs to hold meetings with managers of bus and wagon terminals, emphasizing the need for vehicles to operate only with valid route permits and fitness certificates. Legal action will be taken against those who fail to comply, he said.

Divisional SPs and SDPOs have been instructed to visit the terminals and inform officials of these directives.

Additionally, the city traffic police have been given special instructions, and a special squad has been formed to enforce these measures.

In the past six days, the special squad has inspected all transport terminals, stopping 113 vehicles that lacked fitness certificates.

A total of 1,230 drivers have been fined, and 7 cases have been registered. A special drive has been initiated to raise awareness among managers, bus owners, and citizens about the importance of road safety.

