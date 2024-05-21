CPO Instructs To Improve Traffic Flow Through Strict Enforcement
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 10:43 PM
City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani Tuesday directed the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) to improve traffic flow throughout the city through strict enforcement of traffic laws to prevent road congestion
The CPO made it clear that leniency would not be tolerated in enforcement of traffic regulations. The CPO gave these instructions in a meeting held at the Police Lines Headquarters with representatives of Anjuman Tajran. Among others, SSP Operations Flight Lieutenant (retd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, and relevant officials participated in the meeting.
CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani underscored the vital role of the business community as the backbone of the country's economy. He emphasized that their active involvement could significantly contribute to crime prevention and the apprehension of perpetrators.
Highlighting the significant achievements in curbing organized crime, CPO Hamdani noted a marked reduction in vehicle and motorcycle theft incidents in the city. Praising the exemplary performance of Rawalpindi police, he highlighted the successful resolution of robbery and murder cases, attributing it to the diligent efforts of law enforcement.
He assured continued efforts through effective crackdowns on theft, snatching, and street crimes, with plans to intensify actions against vendors and criminal elements. CPO Hamdani also emphasized leveraging the Safe City project to bolster crime prevention measures.
Meanwhile, Anjuman Tajran pledged unwavering support, expressing their commitment to collaborate closely with law enforcement to eliminate crime and foster societal peace and order.
