UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO Introduces 3 New Units In All Police Stations

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 09:12 PM

CPO introduces 3 new units in all police stations

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Yunas formulated a new investigating system under which three new units were introduced in all police stations to facilitate the citizens and improve the investigation system

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Yunas formulated a new investigating system under which three new units were introduced in all police stations to facilitate the citizens and improve the investigation system.

The new system comprised of crime against individuals, property and monitory interest wherein 669 investigation officers have been deputed initially for four months on non transferable period.

Police spokesman said here Monday that the new units would be run by professionally sound and well educated officials in segmental manner under the overall supervision of SHOs, SDPO and Divisional Superintendent of Police, who will report directly to SSP Investigation.

Related Topics

Police All

Recent Stories

Biden Postpones Foreign Policy Speech Over Incleme ..

28 seconds ago

More budget to be earmarked for newly set up unive ..

29 seconds ago

Tajik mosques reopen as government claims coronavi ..

31 seconds ago

Seven Spanish Care Facility Residents Die After Re ..

33 seconds ago

DG Khan Chamber's President calls on Chief Ministe ..

4 minutes ago

Ashrafi condemns attempted thrashing of headmaster ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.