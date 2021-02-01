CPO introduces 3 new units in all police stations

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Yunas formulated a new investigating system under which three new units were introduced in all police stations to facilitate the citizens and improve the investigation system

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Yunas formulated a new investigating system under which three new units were introduced in all police stations to facilitate the citizens and improve the investigation system.

The new system comprised of crime against individuals, property and monitory interest wherein 669 investigation officers have been deputed initially for four months on non transferable period.

Police spokesman said here Monday that the new units would be run by professionally sound and well educated officials in segmental manner under the overall supervision of SHOs, SDPO and Divisional Superintendent of Police, who will report directly to SSP Investigation.