CPO Issues Show-cause Notices To Two SHOs

Mon 17th June 2019 | 07:15 PM

City Police Office (CPO) Imran Mahmood issued show-cause notices to SHO Qadarpur Raan and Budhla Sant police stations over incomplete record, here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :City Police Office (CPO) Imran Mahmood issued show-cause notices to SHO Qadarpur Raan and Budhla Sant police stations over incomplete record, here on Monday.

According to police sources, the CPO conducted surprise visit to both police stations and checked their record and other matters of the police stations.

He also snubbed DSP Headquarters and DSP Circle Makhdoom Rasheed over poor arrangements at police picket in Qadarpur Raan.

He directed the police officers to perform duties efficiently and ensure cooperation with citizens.

