CPO Issues Special Directives For Dolphin Squad Officials

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 09:15 PM

CPO issues special directives for dolphin squad officials

The Capital Police Officer (CPO) DIG Operations Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Wednesday issued special directives for Dolphin police personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Capital Police Officer (CPO) DIG Operations Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Wednesday issued special directives for Dolphin police personnel.

A public relations officer said that the directives emphasized the importance of diligent duty fulfillment, wearing protective gear during patrolling, and promptly responding to calls from the helpline “Pucar-15”.

The officers were instructed to patrol near mosques during prayer times, inspect suspicious individuals and vehicles, and maintain respectful behavior during citizen checks.

Moreover, exemplary performance will be duly rewarded, while stringent measures will be taken against any involvement in bribery or misconduct.

This initiatives highlighted the commitment of Islamabad Capital Police towards ensuring public safety and maintaining law and order in the city.

