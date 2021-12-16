UrduPoint.com

Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:36 PM

CPO Kayani visits Traffic HQ to review its functioning

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani Thursday visited Traffic Headquarters (HQ) Rawalpindi, said the police spokesman.

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan and other senior traffic police officers welcomed CPO Rawalpindi and presented bouquet.

On the occasion, CTO Taimoor Khan briefed the CPO Rawalpindi about the working of Traffic Headquarters.

The CPO Rawalpindi visited other branches including state of the Art Licensing Branch, FM.88.6, Constable Ghulam Asghar Shaheed Driving school, Media Wing and Police Welfare Center.

He directed to improve the facilities provided to the citizens through the use of modern technology adding that all available resources should be utilized.

He also directed to ensure use of masks and social distance at traffic office to contain Covid-19.

