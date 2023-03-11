CPO kutchehry held to address public complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi held a khuli kutchehry (open court) in his office, here on Saturday to hear public complaints.

A large number of people thronged the kutchehry and presented their applications, complaining against police department.

The CPO heard all the complaints and issued on-the-spot directives for redressing them on priority.

He also directed the officers of Police Department to evolve comprehensive strategy for arrest of criminals and provision of full safety and security to the lives and properties of the people.