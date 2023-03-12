UrduPoint.com

CPO Lauds Officers, Cops For Performing Best Duty During PSL Matches

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2023 | 09:50 PM

CPO lauds officers, cops for performing best duty during PSL matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani congratulated the cops for performing the best duty during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches here at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

CPO said that foolproof security arrangements were put in place for the matches.

More than 5,000 officers and cops of Rawalpindi Police performed excellent security duties.

Along with security, the best arrangements for traffic were also ensured during PSL matches, he said and added Rawalpindi Police is always determined and ready to protect the lives and properties of the people.

PSL cricket matches were held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 1st to 12th March.

