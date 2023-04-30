CPO lauds police officers, cops for offering best duties during Pak-NZ cricket matches

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani said that Rawalpindi Police is playing important role in promoting international cricket. CPO lauded police officers, cops for offering best duties during Pak New Zealand matches concluded at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

More than 5500 officers and personnel of Rawalpindi Police performed their duties during the matches.

While, over 370 officers and personnel of traffic police were present in the field to maintain flow of traffic.

Divisional SPs and other senior officers also checked and briefed the duties from time to time.

CPO said that fool-proof security arrangements were made on the occasion.

The cricket fans also admired Rawalpindi police for ensuring best arrangements during all matches, he added.