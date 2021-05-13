UrduPoint.com
CPO Lauds Policemen For "good Show" On Eid

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 10:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas lauded policemen for showing best performance regarding fool proof security on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The police performed their duties with dedication and commitment in order to ensure protection to the worshipper, he praised that effective patrolling was made in the city in order to avoid any untoward incident on the occasion.

More over 3300 armed policemen were deployed outside mosques, Imambargahs and other sensitive places in Rawalpindi.

Earlier, Regional Police Officer RPO Imran Ahmar and City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas and other senior officials offered Eid prayer at Jamia Masjid in Police Line Headquarter.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police CTP Rawalpindi had issued special traffic plan to maintain traffic flow.

Some 623 traffic police personnel including 07 DSPs, 30 inspectors, 436 traffic wardens and 160 traffic assistants were deployed to check one wheeling.

CTO said that tourist's places were shut down to implement government orders to contain corona virus.

To prevent the entry of tourists on all the inbound and outbound routes of Murree, 13 special pickets were set up with additional personnel of the traffic police to halt unnecessary movement.

Besides, the Rescue-1122 teams remained on high alert to provide quick relief and rescue services besides medical cover to citizens across the district, in case of any emergency.

The rescuers performed special duties at district control room and emergency rescue stations, while fully equipped ambulances, firefighting vehicles, rescue vehicles, water bowsers and specialized vehicles were on standy-to meet any eventuality.

