CPO Lauds Policemen "good Show" On Eve Of New Year Night

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2022 | 06:49 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :The City Police Officer (CPO) Sajid Kayani appreciated the performance of policemen deployed on the eve of New Year Night to maintain law and order.

According to police spokesman, the CPO also visited various public and religious places to check the security arrangements put in place on the occasion of New Year Night.

He expressed complete satisfaction over the security arrangements over there.

As many as "As many as 4800 well-equipped cops were deployed security duty on new year night," Moreover, Dolphin Force, Muhafiz Sqaud, Tactical Action Group, City Protection Unit and mobile vans of police stations assisted the police force to control law and order situation.

Meanwhile, the City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi had issued a comprehensive and organized traffic plan for New Year Night to contain one wheeling and car drifting incidents that jeopardize public life and property.

Following the directives of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Taimoor, Duty Officer Traffic Headquarters Muhammad Waseem formed seven special squads to prevent one wheeling and car skating on the occasion of New Year Night and provide all traffic facilities to the citizens and prevention of one wheeling for all tehsils including Rawalpindi. On the occasion of New Air Night, 250 traffic police personnel were deployed special duties including 12 DSPs, 44 Inspectors, 139 Traffic Warden and 55 Traffic Assistants.

