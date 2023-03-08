UrduPoint.com

CPO Lauds Women's Role In National Development

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 08:49 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Nasir Ali Rizvi on Wednesday that women had always played a key role in the development of nation as well as the country.

He was addressing a ceremony held in connection with International Women Day here at police lines.

He said the families of the martyrs and their children were part of our families that could not be forgotten.

The CPO said that he presented a salute to the families of police martyrs, adding that sacrifices of policemen would be written in golden words.

He also appreciated the women police officials that were performing their duties dedicatedly for the protection of lives and property of people.

He also listened to the problems of families, children and women policeofficials and issued on the spot orders for their redressal.

