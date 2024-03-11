Open Menu

CPO Leads Awareness Walk On Violence Against Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 06:35 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Multan Sadiq Ali led a walk titled ‘Violence Against Women Never Again’ here Monday to sensitize people on the negative impact of the offense of subjecting women to violence can leave on the social fabric. He reaffirmed his pledge to check gender-based crimes with full might of law

The walk began from Sadar police station was participated by students, senior male and female police officers, noted personalities from different walks of life and civil society representatives. The participants spoke out loud denouncing violence against women.

Elimination of gender-based crimes is the top priority of police to create sense of protection among women as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, the CPO said while addressing the participants. “We will make sure that our mothers, sisters and daughters lead a peaceful life,” he added.

SSP Operations Multan Arsalan Zahid, SP Gulgasht division Ayaz Hussain, ASP Anum Tajammul spoke on the occasion while DSP Namreen Munir, DSP Shabeena Kareem and other senior officers were among the participants.

