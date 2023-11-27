CPO listens to public complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia arranged an open court (Khuli Katchery) in his office here on Monday to hear public complaints.

A large number of people attended in the Khulli Katchery and presented their applications, complaining against the police department.

The CPO heard all complaints and issued on-spot directives for their redress. He also directed police officers to evolve a comprehensive strategy for the arrest of criminals and provision of security to lives and properties of people.