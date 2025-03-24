Open Menu

CPO Listens To Public Complaints

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2025 | 04:40 PM

CPO listens to public complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) CPO Sahibzada Bilal Omer held an open court at the Sandalbar police station on Monday.

He listened to complaints of people and issued orders. According to a police spokesperson, the SP Iqbal Division, DSPs and officers concerned were also present.

The CPO said that open courts would be held at police stations to provide justice to citizens.

The aim of the move is to further improve the communication between the police and citizens and protect life and property of citizens, he said.

