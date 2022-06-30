UrduPoint.com

CPO Makes Surprise Visit To Saddar Baroni Police Station

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2022 | 07:13 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Bukhari on Wednesday night paid a surprise visit to Saddar Baroni Police Station and instructed the police officers to perform their duties diligently

He inspected the front desk, records, lockup, and building of the police station and met the officers on night duty.

He instructed the officials to take effective measures to facilitate the public and take all possible steps to provide relief to the citizens.

He said negligence on part of the police officials in public service delivery would not be tolerated.

All-out efforts should be made to resolve complaints of the citizens at police station level, he added.

The CPO directed the police officers to protect the life and property of the citizens.

In order to ensure and improve the standard of the service delivery, such surprise visits would also be conducted in future, he added.

