UrduPoint.com

CPO Makes Surprise Visits To Police Stations

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2022 | 08:13 PM

CPO makes surprise visits to police stations

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik on Thursday night paid surprise visits to Westridge and Taxila police stations, where he instructed the police officers and field staff to perform their duties diligently

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik on Thursday night paid surprise visits to Westridge and Taxila police stations, where he instructed the police officers and field staff to perform their duties diligently.

During the visit, he also inspected the front desks, hawalats, the condition of the buildings and the officers on night duty.

The CPO checked the records and instructed the officials to take effective measures to facilitate the public.

On this occasion, Superintendent Police, Potohar Rana Abdul Wahab, SDPO Taxila Waqas Khan and SDPO Cantt Azhar Hassan were also present.

The CPO directed the officers to protect the life and property of citizens while conducting checks and also ensuring their own safety.

He said that all possible steps were being taken to improve the delivery of service.

Related Topics

Police Visit Rawalpindi Taxila Waqas Khan All

Recent Stories

Punjab Law Minister calls on PM Imran Khan

Punjab Law Minister calls on PM Imran Khan

1 minute ago
 27 'criminals' held, contraband seized

27 'criminals' held, contraband seized

1 minute ago
 US, EU Working Toward Sufficient Gas Supply to EU ..

US, EU Working Toward Sufficient Gas Supply to EU Amid Ukraine Crisis - Joint St ..

1 minute ago
 CM terms Health Card PTI's historic initiative

CM terms Health Card PTI's historic initiative

1 minute ago
 Seven gamblers arrested; Rs 25,500 stake money rec ..

Seven gamblers arrested; Rs 25,500 stake money recovered

5 minutes ago
 Police arrest 45 beggars

Police arrest 45 beggars

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>