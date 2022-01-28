CPO makes surprise visits to police stations

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik on Thursday night paid surprise visits to Westridge and Taxila police stations, where he instructed the police officers and field staff to perform their duties diligently

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik on Thursday night paid surprise visits to Westridge and Taxila police stations, where he instructed the police officers and field staff to perform their duties diligently.

During the visit, he also inspected the front desks, hawalats, the condition of the buildings and the officers on night duty.

The CPO checked the records and instructed the officials to take effective measures to facilitate the public.

On this occasion, Superintendent Police, Potohar Rana Abdul Wahab, SDPO Taxila Waqas Khan and SDPO Cantt Azhar Hassan were also present.

The CPO directed the officers to protect the life and property of citizens while conducting checks and also ensuring their own safety.

He said that all possible steps were being taken to improve the delivery of service.