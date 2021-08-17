UrduPoint.com

CPO Meets BZU VC To Review Security

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth called on Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC Dr Mansoor Kundi on Tuesday to review security of the varsity.

The CPO asked about the details of death of a student at a hostel recently.

BZU Security Chief Khalil Khor, and Resident Officer Prof Tahir Mahmood shared the details with Marth.

He directed the officials to make more stringent security arrangements at all hostels and other important places of the varsity and endured the VC of police complete support in this connection.

Dr Kundi said that he had ordered not to allow any outsider to live in the hostels besides probe into record of the hostel-dwellers.

He appreciated police prompt response on the incident day and hoped to have its more cooperation for betterment of security.

