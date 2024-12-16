CPO Meets Christians To Discuss Christmas Security
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 06:21 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar on Monday held a meeting with Christian community leaders and subordinate police officials to thrash out a foolproof security plan for the upcoming Christmas celebrations in Multan district.
Administrative officials of churches, and Christian community leaders besides SSP Operations Multan Kamran Amir Khan, DSP Headquarters Syed Ali Jafar, and other officials were present.
The CPO assured the Christian community that all steps would be taken to provide security to them during Christmas celebrations on Dec 25.
He said that proceedings at important locations would be monitored through CCTV cameras. The Christian community leaders promised full cooperation with police and local administration. The CPO also heard problems of the Christian community and issued appropriate orders to resolve them. He said that the interaction between police and the Christian community would help fortify security arrangements.
The meeting concluded with a cake cutting ceremony and prayers for the solidarity of the country and its development.
