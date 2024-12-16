Open Menu

CPO Meets Christians To Discuss Christmas Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 06:21 PM

CPO meets Christians to discuss Christmas security

City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar on Monday held a meeting with Christian community leaders and subordinate police officials to thrash out a foolproof security plan for the upcoming Christmas celebrations in Multan district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar on Monday held a meeting with Christian community leaders and subordinate police officials to thrash out a foolproof security plan for the upcoming Christmas celebrations in Multan district.

Administrative officials of churches, and Christian community leaders besides SSP Operations Multan Kamran Amir Khan, DSP Headquarters Syed Ali Jafar, and other officials were present.

The CPO assured the Christian community that all steps would be taken to provide security to them during Christmas celebrations on Dec 25.

He said that proceedings at important locations would be monitored through CCTV cameras. The Christian community leaders promised full cooperation with police and local administration. The CPO also heard problems of the Christian community and issued appropriate orders to resolve them. He said that the interaction between police and the Christian community would help fortify security arrangements.

The meeting concluded with a cake cutting ceremony and prayers for the solidarity of the country and its development.

Related Topics

Multan Police Christmas Christian All

Recent Stories

UAE participates in 1st G20 Meeting of Finance Min ..

UAE participates in 1st G20 Meeting of Finance Ministry Undersecretaries, Centra ..

12 minutes ago
 Gifts distributed among Christian staff

Gifts distributed among Christian staff

6 minutes ago
 International conference on innovation in chemistr ..

International conference on innovation in chemistry held at IUB

6 minutes ago
 CPO meets Christians to discuss Christmas security

CPO meets Christians to discuss Christmas security

6 minutes ago
 Senate offers Fateha for APS’s martyrs, Siddique ..

Senate offers Fateha for APS’s martyrs, Siddique ul Farooq

6 minutes ago
 DC Battagram inspects polio vaccination campaign, ..

DC Battagram inspects polio vaccination campaign, urges public Cooperation

6 minutes ago
Digital Nation Pakistan Bill to ensure unified dig ..

Digital Nation Pakistan Bill to ensure unified digital identity for citizens: Mi ..

17 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates N ..

Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates NBD branch, operations centre i ..

27 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways opens new gateway to Kenya with lau ..

Etihad Airways opens new gateway to Kenya with launch of Nairobi flights

27 minutes ago
 UET signs MoU for green energy saving technology

UET signs MoU for green energy saving technology

17 minutes ago
 Rubina Khalid emphasizes providing job opportuniti ..

Rubina Khalid emphasizes providing job opportunities to deserving and skilled in ..

17 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif welcomes SB ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif welcomes SBP’s policy rate cut down

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan