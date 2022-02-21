UrduPoint.com

CPO Meets Families Of Police Martyrs

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2022 | 10:50 PM

CPO meets families of police martyrs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Monday met the families of the martyrs of Rawalpindi Police to pay homage to their beloved ones who had embraced martyrdom in the line of their duty.

According a police spokesperson, the CPO, along with SSP Operations Wasim Riaz, SP Headquarters Zaneera Azfar and other officers received the families of martyrs.

The CPO especially met the children of martyrs, expressed sympathy with them, and gave them flowers and gifts.

On the occasion, he said, "I always pray for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs, I salute the martyrs as well as the families of the martyrs, our martyrs of the police department are an asset, the everlasting sacrifices of the police are unforgettable.

" A luncheon was also organized in the honour of families.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq paid special visit to meet the families of martyrs and had a lunch with them. The DC on the occasion said the eternal sacrifices of the police martyrs were unforgettable.

"I will meet the families of the martyrs at their homes, and will resolve their issues on priority," he addedMeanwhile, the CPO visited DSP Masood Ahmed Shaheed Hospital and inspected the healthcare facilities provided there.

SP Headquarters Zaneera Azfar also accompanied the CPO.

