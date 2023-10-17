Open Menu

CPO Meets Pakistan Police Hockey Team

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2023 | 05:30 PM

CPO meets Pakistan Police Hockey team

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani met with the Pakistan Police Hockey team at the Police Lines Headquarters here on Tuesday.

During the meeting with the players, CPO expressed his best wishes.

The Pakistan Police Hockey team is going to participate in the 67th National Hockey Championship.

The National Hockey Championship is being played at the Nadeem Ashfaq Hockey Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Players from police departments all over the country, including Karachi, Bannu, and Lahore are participating in the team.

In the National Hockey Championship, a total of 20 teams from all over Pakistan have participated.

The Pakistan Police team has reached the quarter-finals by winning their pool matches.

In the quarter-finals, Pakistan Police will face the Navy team on Friday.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani our passion can play a vital role in our victory.

Work hard, and all the resources will be provided to you to make a success.

Step onto the field with complete preparation and bring back the victory, he opined.

