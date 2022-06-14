UrduPoint.com

CPO Meets Son Of Police Constable Suffering From Thalassemia

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2022 | 10:00 AM

CPO meets son of police constable suffering from Thalassemia

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Monday met Azan Ali, son of a police constable who is suffering from Thalassemia and is undergoing treatment.

During the meeting, CPO Rawalpindi assured all possible steps for the best medical treatment of Azan Ali, said a press release.

He stated that Punjab Police is pursuing the policy to facilitate public at large and taking initiative to provide assistance to public.

CPO made it clear that steps will be taken to ensure the welfare of every police officer and official.

He however, said that strict action will be taken against those who were found in negligent in performing their duties.

He said that it is duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Rawalpindi All From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2022

38 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

43 minutes ago
 25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

10 hours ago
 WTO seeks shot in the arm with Covid jab IP idea

WTO seeks shot in the arm with Covid jab IP idea

10 hours ago
 Michelle Bachelet to bow out as UN rights chief in ..

Michelle Bachelet to bow out as UN rights chief in August

10 hours ago
 EU threatens legal action over UK's N.Ireland trad ..

EU threatens legal action over UK's N.Ireland trade bill

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.