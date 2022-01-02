(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpidi Sajid Kayani Sunday met with the families of martyrs at Police Lines Headquarters, informed police spokesman.

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz, SP Headquarters and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

Wasim Riaz and SP Headquarters listened to the problems of the families of the martyrs and assured them for their solution.

CPO paid glowing tribute to sacrifices of martyrs of police adding that they will always be remembered.

He said "we feel proud, he assured all kind of support the children of the martyrs. The doors of my office are always open for you." CPO Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani also presented gifts to children on the occasion.