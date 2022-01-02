UrduPoint.com

CPO Meets With Martyr's Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2022 | 06:00 PM

CPO meets with Martyr's families

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpidi Sajid Kayani Sunday met with the families of martyrs at Police Lines Headquarters, informed police spokesman.

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz, SP Headquarters and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

Wasim Riaz and SP Headquarters listened to the problems of the families of the martyrs and assured them for their solution.

CPO paid glowing tribute to sacrifices of martyrs of police adding that they will always be remembered.

He said "we feel proud, he assured all kind of support the children of the martyrs. The doors of my office are always open for you." CPO Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani also presented gifts to children on the occasion.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Rawalpindi Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

10 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

18 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

18 hours ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

18 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.