CPO meets with member of district peace committee

City Police Officer (CPO) Sajid Kayani on Monday held a meeting here at Police Lines Headquarters with members of District Peace Committee and Ulemas of different schools of thought to promote religious harmony and urged them to play their active role in maintaining peace

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Sajid Kayani on Monday held a meeting here at Police Lines Headquarters with members of District Peace Committee and Ulemas of different schools of thought to promote religious harmony and urged them to play their active role in maintaining peace.

The meeting was attended by Maulana Ashraf Ali, Syed Chiraguddin Shah, Hafiz Qasim Ayub, Syed Izhar Hussain Shah Bukhari, Syed Atiq-ur-Rehman Shah, Qari Saifullah Saifi, Qazi Zahoor Elahi Qadri, Allama Zahid Abbas Kazmi, Shaukat Ali Jafari and Kausar Abbas Qami.

Addressing the meeting, the CPO said Ulemas were those who call the people towards virtue and noble causes.

He urged Ulema to disseminate message in their sermons to prevent youngsters from wrongdoings and other social crimes.

The district peace committee members assured their full support to curb the crime from society.