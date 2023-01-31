UrduPoint.com

CPO Multan For Easing FIRs Registration Process To Address Public's Concern

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2023 | 02:30 PM

CPO Multan for easing FIRs registration process to address public's concern

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Newly deputed City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor ul Haq Rana has said that the process of registration of the First Information Report (FIR) would be eased to assess and abolish crimes in the city.

While talking to journalists in an introductory meeting here on Tuesday, he assured that action would be initiated against the officials who would not cooperate with citizens for the registration of FIRs. "Registration of FIR is the right of citizens," the CPO maintained.

He said that he would hold online open courts every Saturday for four hours to know the problems facing the people. The citizens can inform about their issues, pertaining to law and order. Similarly, SSP, SPs, and other officers would be tasked to ensure their presence in offices to resolve public grievances, he informed.

"There is also zero tolerance against extortion mafias," Mansoor vowed and added that extortionists would be dealt with strictly. Similarly, in cases of abduction for ransom, modern technology will be employed to track the culprits and ensure timely punishment, he stressed.

To a query about the recovery of looted items, the CPO stated that the police were basically a crime-fighting organization. However, there was a need to evolve a proper mechanism for recoveries. When police chase recoveries, it affects police performance against crimes, he observed.

About the criteria for SHOs appointment in police stations, Rana maintained that the performance of the police officers would be monitored regularly and they would be appointed accordingly.

To another question about upcoming by-elections and police role, he said that police would have no interference in the electoral process except maintaining the law and order situation.

Responding to a question about safe city cameras, the CPO stated that the work on safe city cameras was in progress, however, "there is a shortage of funds in this regard".

