CPO Multan for uninterrupted traffic flow during PSL matches

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak directed city traffic police to make best arrangements to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow during the PSL matches going to be played at Multan Cricket Stadium

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak directed city traffic police to make best arrangements to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow during the PSL matches going to be played at Multan Cricket Stadium.

During his visit of 15 service counter to check traffic related arrangements alongwith other senior officers here on Monday for the PSL event going to be started from February 26.

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb briefed him about the traffic related arrangements made by the city traffic police.

The CPO directed city traffic police to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow on the roads towards Multan cricket stadium. He said that best arrangements must be ensured for VVIPs and citizens facilitation. He said that citizens must be informed properly about the alternative routes during the match days.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Super League's fifth session was being going to be started from February 06,2020. The PSL match would be played at Multan Cricket Stadium on February 26.