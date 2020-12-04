CPO Office declared smoke free zone

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :CPO Office Faisalabad has been declared "Smoke Free Zone".

A spokesman of Police department said on Friday that on special instructions of Health Ministry, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry has declared his office as "Smoke Free Zone" and no one would be allowed for smoking inside the premises of CPO office.

All the police officers as well as officials have been directed to implement on "Smoke Free Zone" step strictly and no negligence in this regard would be tolerated, spokesman added.