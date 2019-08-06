CPO opens traffic awareness campaign, flags distributed in Multan

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Zubair Dareshak opened a week-long traffic awareness campaign at SSP Chowk, here Tuesday.

Chief Traffic Officer, SSP Operations and other traffic police officials were present.

Police officials distributed pamphlets and national flags among the people and delivered lectures.

Speaking on the occasion, the CPO urged the people to honour traffic laws and rules saying it was the hallmark of a civilized nation.

The Chief Traffic Officer said that the campaign would continue till August 12 during which lectures and seminars would be organized at important cross-sections in the city and at different institutions. Awareness walks and motorcycle rallies would also be organized during the week long awarenessactivity, he added.