UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO Opens Traffic Awareness Campaign, Flags Distributed In Multan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 10:29 PM

CPO opens traffic awareness campaign, flags distributed in Multan

City Police Officer (CPO) Zubair Dareshak opened a week-long traffic awareness campaign at SSP Chowk, here Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Zubair Dareshak opened a week-long traffic awareness campaign at SSP Chowk, here Tuesday.

Chief Traffic Officer, SSP Operations and other traffic police officials were present.

Police officials distributed pamphlets and national flags among the people and delivered lectures.

Speaking on the occasion, the CPO urged the people to honour traffic laws and rules saying it was the hallmark of a civilized nation.

The Chief Traffic Officer said that the campaign would continue till August 12 during which lectures and seminars would be organized at important cross-sections in the city and at different institutions. Awareness walks and motorcycle rallies would also be organized during the week long awarenessactivity, he added.

Related Topics

Police Traffic August

Recent Stories

Anti-Corruption Establishment regional officers di ..

44 seconds ago

PEMRA imposes Rs 1 Million fine on Geo TV

45 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders to disburse 2nd instalmen ..

60 minutes ago

Housing societies asked to submit designs for Sewa ..

48 seconds ago

APPG gravely concerned at removal of Article 370 o ..

51 seconds ago

Rs 29,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.