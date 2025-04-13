CPO orders action against criminals, proclaimed offenders

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar has directed police officers to take appropriate steps and accelerate a crackdown against criminals and proclaimed offenders.

Presiding over a meeting with police officers of Lyallpur Division, he reviewed the crime rate especially status of serious cases including murder, kidnapping for ransom, dacoity-cum-murder, house robberies and cattle theft, etc. and stressed the need for speedy and merit-based investigations.

He said that all under-investigation cases must be concluded without unnecessary delay and crime perpetrators must be apprehended on top priority. He particularly directed the police officials to take aggressive and result-oriented steps for the arrest of absconders involved in heinous crimes.

He also directed targeted operations against drug traffickers, gambling rings and criminal gangs. He also urged maximum arrests through coordinated raids. He highlighted the importance of responding seriously to the emergency calls received through police helpline 15 in all cases especially those related to murders, abductions, land mafia activities and armed robberies.

He especially directed the SHOs to personally reach the crime scenes and ensure immediate registration of FIRs so that speedy justice and public safety could be ensured across the district as it was first and foremost duty of the police to eliminate crimes and restore a sense of security.

Station House Officers (SHOs), investigation officers and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.