CPO Orders Action Against Criminals, Proclaimed Offenders
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2025 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar has directed police officers to take appropriate steps and accelerate a crackdown against criminals and proclaimed offenders.
Presiding over a meeting with police officers of Lyallpur Division, he reviewed the crime rate especially status of serious cases including murder, kidnapping for ransom, dacoity-cum-murder, house robberies and cattle theft, etc. and stressed the need for speedy and merit-based investigations.
He said that all under-investigation cases must be concluded without unnecessary delay and crime perpetrators must be apprehended on top priority. He particularly directed the police officials to take aggressive and result-oriented steps for the arrest of absconders involved in heinous crimes.
He also directed targeted operations against drug traffickers, gambling rings and criminal gangs. He also urged maximum arrests through coordinated raids. He highlighted the importance of responding seriously to the emergency calls received through police helpline 15 in all cases especially those related to murders, abductions, land mafia activities and armed robberies.
He especially directed the SHOs to personally reach the crime scenes and ensure immediate registration of FIRs so that speedy justice and public safety could be ensured across the district as it was first and foremost duty of the police to eliminate crimes and restore a sense of security.
Station House Officers (SHOs), investigation officers and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 10
Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter
Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship
UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JI, JUI hold separate rallies in solidarity with people of Gaza1 hour ago
-
Delegation of US congress calls on Ayaz Sadiq2 hours ago
-
Pakistani overseas’ delegation visits Lok Virsa2 hours ago
-
DPM, Omani FM discuss regional peace, security2 hours ago
-
PTI negative politics hinders national's progress: Rana Ihsaan3 hours ago
-
Secretary stresses for timely completion of development projects3 hours ago
-
Zia Lanjar laud President Asif Ali Zardari , Bilawal Bhutto i for bringing political in country3 hours ago
-
Court remands 2 supporters of MQM-L to jail custody as 8 more supporters rounded up3 hours ago
-
Pink-Moon to be visible tonight across Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Prof Khurshid Ahmad passes away in UK at 933 hours ago
-
90,000 Pilgrims to depart under Road to Makkah Project: COO3 hours ago
-
Pakistan sees economic revival under Nawaz Sharif's leadership: Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh3 hours ago