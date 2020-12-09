UrduPoint.com
CPO Orders Action Against Liquor Sellers Ahead Of Christmas, New Year Celebrations

City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian Wednesday ordered police to be proactive in tackling the issue of toxic liquor and launch a crackdown against liquor sellers and distilleries to avoid any unwanted situation on the eve of upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations

The orders were issued in the backdrop of incidents in past wherein deaths of people were reported due to consumption of tainted liquor during festivals.

Presiding over a meeting, CPO also sought action against one-wheelies who could be found doing the dangerous activity on the city roads during celebrations.

He said that coronavirus SOPs should be strictly observed at all the police offices and check posts, particularly those set up at entry/exit points of the city. He ordered to keep the CCTV cameras in order at check posts.

He said that dolphin force should be activated to check street crimes and sought extensive police patrolling in the city and suburbs.

Earlier, CPO visited High Court Multan Bench where he checked the security arrangements and advised the staff deployed there to be alert and check all people properly before entry while dealing them politely.

