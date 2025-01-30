CPO orders action on complaints against private housing society

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani on Thursday took notice of the complaints against a private housing society and ordered the Deputy Superintendent of Police Cantt to take action in this regard.

The affectees of the housing society lodged their complaints with the CPO during his Khuli Kachehry (open court) at the office of Sub-Divisional Police Officer Cantt.

He directed that the district administration should also be contacted to resolve the problems of the society victims.

Besides Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Kashif Zulfiqar, Assistant Superintendent of Police Taxila and DSP Cantt, station house officers concerned were also present.

The CPO also listened to the problems of other citizens, and ordered immediate legal action on their requests.