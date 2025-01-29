Open Menu

CPO Orders Action Over Old Enmities

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 09:15 PM

CPO orders action over old enmities

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has ordered for taking legal action in cases of old enmities, religious, fighting, heinous crimes under feud registration and monitoring system and preparing a monthly diary in this regard

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has ordered for taking legal action in cases of old enmities, religious, fighting, heinous crimes under feud registration and monitoring system and preparing a monthly diary in this regard.

According to a police spokesperson here on Wednesday, the SSP Operations, SP organised crime unit, DSP Legal-III and other police officers have been instructed to monitor the feud registration and monitoring system.

The CPO said that immediate legal action should be taken in cases of murder and threats and directed for ensuring contact with the District Public Prosecutor regarding heavy bail bonds in murder cases.

He further directed the officers to make appropriate security arrangements for the appearance of witnesses in courts, prevention of entry of unnecessary persons in the court premises and holding of weekly meetings. Constitutions of teams in heinous cases, arrest of proclaimed offenders, issuance of red warrants and immediate action should also be ensured, he said.

He directed for submitting a monthly progress report to his office also.

Recent Stories

Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperi ..

Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperity to China: Mohsin Naqvi

4 minutes ago
 PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. ..

PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed

4 minutes ago
 Hyderabad: Capacity Building Workshop Held for Jou ..

Hyderabad: Capacity Building Workshop Held for Journalists

4 minutes ago
 Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated ..

Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated on Feb 4

8 minutes ago
 Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor ..

Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor girl

8 minutes ago
 SECP investigates cases for insider trading, marke ..

SECP investigates cases for insider trading, market manipulation cases

8 minutes ago
Robber injured in police encounter

Robber injured in police encounter

8 minutes ago
 UoT holds 4th Board of Studies meeting

UoT holds 4th Board of Studies meeting

8 minutes ago
 Punjab govt taking historic steps in health sector ..

Punjab govt taking historic steps in health sector: Minister Salman

23 seconds ago
 Two arrested for molesting, filming minor in Attoc ..

Two arrested for molesting, filming minor in Attock

25 seconds ago
 NIPA delegation visits FCCI

NIPA delegation visits FCCI

26 seconds ago
 Wheelchairs, prosthetics distributed to disabled i ..

Wheelchairs, prosthetics distributed to disabled individuals in Jamrud

28 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan