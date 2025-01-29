CPO Orders Action Over Old Enmities
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 09:15 PM
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has ordered for taking legal action in cases of old enmities, religious, fighting, heinous crimes under feud registration and monitoring system and preparing a monthly diary in this regard
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has ordered for taking legal action in cases of old enmities, religious, fighting, heinous crimes under feud registration and monitoring system and preparing a monthly diary in this regard.
According to a police spokesperson here on Wednesday, the SSP Operations, SP organised crime unit, DSP Legal-III and other police officers have been instructed to monitor the feud registration and monitoring system.
The CPO said that immediate legal action should be taken in cases of murder and threats and directed for ensuring contact with the District Public Prosecutor regarding heavy bail bonds in murder cases.
He further directed the officers to make appropriate security arrangements for the appearance of witnesses in courts, prevention of entry of unnecessary persons in the court premises and holding of weekly meetings. Constitutions of teams in heinous cases, arrest of proclaimed offenders, issuance of red warrants and immediate action should also be ensured, he said.
He directed for submitting a monthly progress report to his office also.
