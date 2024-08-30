CPO orders arrest of acid attacker

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has directed the police to arrest a man who attacked a girl with acid in People’s Colony police limits.

Police spokesman Talish Abbas Jutt said here on Friday that an unidentified assailant hit a 27-year-old girl in People’s Colony and escaped.

Receiving information, the CPO took serious notice of the incident and directed the SP Madina Division to probe the matter and arrest the culprit.

Therefore, a special team was constituted which has started an investigation. Medical examination of the victim was also conducted and the accused would be nabbed soon, the spokesman hoped.