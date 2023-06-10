UrduPoint.com

CPO Orders Arrest Of Killers In Double Murder Case

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2023 | 05:40 PM

CPO orders arrest of killers in double murder case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal has taken serious notice of double murder in the area of Sahianwala police station and ordered for the arrest of the culprits at the earliest.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that rivals had shot dead 32-year-old Imran Haidar and 19-year-old Muhammad Hasnain of Chak No146-RB Daowala Jhumra over an old enmity during broad daylight.

The CPO directed the Madina Town superintendent of police (SP) to ensure arrest of the culprits immediately. The SP constituted a team which started investigation on scientific lines. It conducted raids and succeed in arresting one accused namely Bilal after few hours of the incident.

The CPO appreciated the performance of SP Madina Town and his team and ordered for arresting the other accused, he added.

