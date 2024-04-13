CPO orders arrest of woman’s attacker

City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia has directed the police to ensure immediate arrest an accused involved in attacking and injuring a woman in the area of Madina Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia has directed the police to ensure immediate arrest an accused involved in attacking and injuring a woman in the area of Madina Town police station.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that an unidentified accused had reportedly attacked a woman with a sharp-edged weapon and injured her near Commercial Hub Gattwala.

After receiving information of the incident, the CPO Faisalabad took serious notice and directed the SSP Operations to probe the matter and submit a report in addition to ensuring the arrest of the accused at the earliest.

Therefore, special teams headed by SP Madina Town, ASP People’s Colony and SHO Madina Town police station were constituted which have started an investigation. The Madina Town police also registered a case.