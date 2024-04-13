Open Menu

CPO Orders Arrest Of Woman’s Attacker

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2024 | 07:21 PM

CPO orders arrest of woman’s attacker

City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia has directed the police to ensure immediate arrest an accused involved in attacking and injuring a woman in the area of Madina Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia has directed the police to ensure immediate arrest an accused involved in attacking and injuring a woman in the area of Madina Town police station.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that an unidentified accused had reportedly attacked a woman with a sharp-edged weapon and injured her near Commercial Hub Gattwala.

After receiving information of the incident, the CPO Faisalabad took serious notice and directed the SSP Operations to probe the matter and submit a report in addition to ensuring the arrest of the accused at the earliest.

Therefore, special teams headed by SP Madina Town, ASP People’s Colony and SHO Madina Town police station were constituted which have started an investigation. The Madina Town police also registered a case.

Related Topics

Injured Faisalabad Police Police Station Hub Muhammad Ali Women Weapon

Recent Stories

Polio victim contributing in fight against climate ..

Polio victim contributing in fight against climate change, plans to travel 400 c ..

1 minute ago
 IGP releases Rs 1.8m for cops medical expenses

IGP releases Rs 1.8m for cops medical expenses

1 minute ago
 Two youths drowned in Jhelum River

Two youths drowned in Jhelum River

1 minute ago
 CM directs Larkana administration to install 56 wa ..

CM directs Larkana administration to install 56 walk-through gates ZA Bhutto's m ..

4 minutes ago
 Air ambulance service to start in June : CM

Air ambulance service to start in June : CM

1 minute ago
 Kashmiris celebrate joyous ‘Eid Millan’ event ..

Kashmiris celebrate joyous ‘Eid Millan’ event in Canada

1 minute ago
Uninterrupted power supply ensured during Eid holi ..

Uninterrupted power supply ensured during Eid holidays

1 minute ago
 Thousands flee flooding in Russian Urals region of ..

Thousands flee flooding in Russian Urals region of Orenburg

1 minute ago
 DO Social Welfare Kohat suspended

DO Social Welfare Kohat suspended

1 minute ago
 New faces set to challenge US trio of Masters lead ..

New faces set to challenge US trio of Masters leaders

1 minute ago
 DO Soacial Welfare Kohat suspended

DO Soacial Welfare Kohat suspended

1 minute ago
 CM grieves over death of four children in Matiari

CM grieves over death of four children in Matiari

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan