CPO Orders Arrest Of Woman’s Attacker
Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2024 | 07:21 PM
City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia has directed the police to ensure immediate arrest an accused involved in attacking and injuring a woman in the area of Madina Town police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia has directed the police to ensure immediate arrest an accused involved in attacking and injuring a woman in the area of Madina Town police station.
A police spokesman said here on Saturday that an unidentified accused had reportedly attacked a woman with a sharp-edged weapon and injured her near Commercial Hub Gattwala.
After receiving information of the incident, the CPO Faisalabad took serious notice and directed the SSP Operations to probe the matter and submit a report in addition to ensuring the arrest of the accused at the earliest.
Therefore, special teams headed by SP Madina Town, ASP People’s Colony and SHO Madina Town police station were constituted which have started an investigation. The Madina Town police also registered a case.
Recent Stories
Polio victim contributing in fight against climate change, plans to travel 400 c ..
IGP releases Rs 1.8m for cops medical expenses
Two youths drowned in Jhelum River
CM directs Larkana administration to install 56 walk-through gates ZA Bhutto's m ..
Air ambulance service to start in June : CM
Kashmiris celebrate joyous ‘Eid Millan’ event in Canada
Uninterrupted power supply ensured during Eid holidays
Thousands flee flooding in Russian Urals region of Orenburg
DO Social Welfare Kohat suspended
New faces set to challenge US trio of Masters leaders
DO Soacial Welfare Kohat suspended
CM grieves over death of four children in Matiari
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polio victim contributing in fight against climate change, plans to travel 400 cities to plant sapli ..1 minute ago
-
IGP releases Rs 1.8m for cops medical expenses1 minute ago
-
Two youths drowned in Jhelum River1 minute ago
-
CM directs Larkana administration to install 56 walk-through gates ZA Bhutto's mazar4 minutes ago
-
Air ambulance service to start in June : CM1 minute ago
-
Kashmiris celebrate joyous ‘Eid Millan’ event in Canada1 minute ago
-
Uninterrupted power supply ensured during Eid holidays1 minute ago
-
DO Social Welfare Kohat suspended1 minute ago
-
DO Soacial Welfare Kohat suspended1 minute ago
-
CM grieves over death of four children in Matiari1 minute ago
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad demonstrates exemplary performance during Eid-ul-Fitr42 minutes ago
-
Tourist influx doubles during Eid vacations in Kaghan Valley45 minutes ago